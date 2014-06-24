Budget for 2014-2015 fiscal year passes Chattanooga City Council - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Budget for 2014-2015 fiscal year passes Chattanooga City Council

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect
Chattanooga council members gave the go-ahead to Mayor Andy Berke's 216-million dollar spending plan for the next fiscal year.
They unanimously approved his budget on second and final reading.
Included, for a second year, is a 1-and-a half percent, across the board, raise for all employees.
And the council has promised to work on a more comprehensive solution for disappointed city workers in the coming month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.