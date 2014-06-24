Budget for 2014-2015 fiscal year passes Chattanooga City Council Posted: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 10:44 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 11:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga council members gave the go-ahead to Mayor Andy Berke's 216-million dollar spending plan for the next fiscal year.

They unanimously approved his budget on second and final reading.

Included, for a second year, is a 1-and-a half percent, across the board, raise for all employees.

And the council has promised to work on a more comprehensive solution for disappointed city workers in the coming month.



