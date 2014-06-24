Locals send sugary message to Council members Posted: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 10:41 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 11:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Dozens of donuts were brought before City Council Tuesday night in support of Koch's Bakery after city inspectors told the owners of the bakery their mural must come down, saying it violated the city's sign code.



Fifty-four dozen donuts and 1,500 signatures on a petition were on hand, proving to the council there was support to keep the mural they claim is art.



Each and every donut, paid for by locals in support of the bakery and the $11,000 mural on their building.



"It's exciting to see the support I'm getting from the people of Chattanooga. I love it, I thank them for it," said Barbara Davis, owner of Koch’s Bakery.



Local artist Hollie Berry tells Channel 3 she collected 1,500 signatures in support, saying hours of time went into the piece, and she'd hate to see someone's work go away.



"Putting something like that out into the world and then to have it erased, is just heart breaking ," said Berry.



Councilman Chris Anderson addressed the aroma in the room during the council meeting in support of the mural staying.



"For business owners like Barbara Davis, we shouldn't penalize her for making a blighted area beautiful again," said Anderson.



Anderson tells Channel 3 there is a bigger issue to the mural and the problem doesn't lie with the inspector or the owner.



"I'm sure the inspector followed the codes and did his job properly, the problem is the code and we need to change it," said Anderson.



That’s something Anderson says he plans to do, providing a possible sweet ending to a sour situation.



"I'm really pleased. I’m really pleased with what he is doing. I appreciate that," said Davis.



