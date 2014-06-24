Trenton, Ga., woman who disappeared June 4 still missing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trenton, Ga., woman who disappeared June 4 still missing

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
TRENTON, GA (WRCB) - Justine "Marie" Creech disappeared early on a Wednesday morning three weeks ago — and is still missing.

Without warning, the 48-year-old Trenton, Ga., woman, who suffers from depression, got into her minivan and drove off around 7 a.m. on June 4. She was in pajamas, and she left her purse, ID, money, medication, glasses and cell phone at home.

"The family is really tore up," Trenton police Detective Tim Mitchell said. "They're doing everything they can do to try to find her."

Creech's family has posted a $1,000 reward, put up fliers and created a Facebook page about Creech's disappearance to help find her.

