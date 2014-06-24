Florida mom accused of kidnapping daughter to avoid learning bla - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Florida mom accused of kidnapping daughter to avoid learning black history

Posted: Updated:
The Grio

A Florida mother is accused of kidnapping her two-year-old daughter to avoid having her vaccinated and learning about black history.

According to court records, Megan Elizabeth Everett, 22, disappeared with the child last month after the child’s father, Robert Baumann, dropped their daughter off for visitation, reports the Sun Sentinel.

Everett and Baumann shared custody of two-year-old Lilly.

Baumann believes that Everett did not want Lilly to be vaccinated in an effort to keep the child out of school.

“One of the issues we had was she wanted to home school my daughter,” said Baumann, according to the Sentinel. “I didn’t want that to happen. She didn’t want Lilly to learn about black history. She just wanted her to learn about the Confederacy.”

According to NBC Miami, Everett left a note behind for her current boyfriend, Carlos Lesters, that included: “If I let them take her and vaccinate her and brainwash her, I wouldn’t be doing what’s right.”

Court documents describe Lesters as a “Confederate-flag-waving gun enthusiast.”

“The things she’s done in the past year – the parenting decisions she’s made have been unsafe,” Everett’s sister Stephanie, who is supporting Baumann, told NBC Miami.

Everett faces federal criminal charges, including kidnapping and crossing state lines to avoid prosecution.

Everett and Lilly are still missing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Everett and Lilly to call 954-746-3600 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.