UPDATE: Medical examiner makes ruling in East Ridge couple's death

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that a woman who was found dead in her home with her boyfriend shot dead, died of natural causes.



Cynthia Luedke Bryant, 51, was found lying on her back in the hallway. Next to her, police found a cordless phone.



She died of heart disease, according to a Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s report released last month.



In June, neighbors found Bryant and her boyfriend, John Frost, dead inside their home on Ealy Road in East Ridge.



A police report states that Frost was found dead in a recliner chair, his hand in his lap holding a pistol. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities believe Frost committed suicide, according to a medical examiner’s report.



Both showed signs that they had been deceased for a while.



The couple had been together for decades, according to neighbors.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tragedy strikes an East Ridge neighborhood where most people have lived for decades including the man who grew up at 4016 Ealy Road.

Over the weekend, neighbors found John Frost and his girlfriend Cynthia Luedke Bryant dead inside. "I hadn't seen him in several days. We were gonna go down and check on him," neighbor Ronnie Samples says.

"One of the neighbors said that a few days before that they heard a gun shot. Of course this neighborhood sometimes you hear fire crackers and things like that going," Samples explains.



Questions remain as to the circumstances surrounded their deaths.



"I think he might've found Cindy the way she was and he couldn't handle it," says Samples.

While not legally married, they had been together for more than 20 years. "They were both good people, you couldn't beat them."



East Ridge police are currently awaiting results from the Hamilton County Medical Examiners Office but are only saying this is a death investigation.



