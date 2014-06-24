Genetic link found between pot and schizophrenia



"We know that cannabis increases the risk of schizophrenia. Our study certainly does not rule this out, but it suggests that there is likely to be an association in the other direction as well — that a pre-disposition to schizophrenia also increases your likelihood of cannabis use," said Robert Power, who led the study at the Institute of Psychiatry at King's College London.

Cannabis is the most widely used illicit drug in the world, and its use is higher among people with schizophrenia than in the general population.