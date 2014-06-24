GA father's pageant dance with his disabled daughter touches hearts

Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting that with help from her adoring father, a 12-year-old girl with a rare genetic disease is dancing her way through pageants, winning trophies and stealing hearts.A video that's going viral shows McKenzie Carey being wheeled onstage by her father at a local pageant held earlier this month. Dad Mike Carey lifts his daughter into his arms and twirls, carries and dips her to the music before ending the dance with a beaming smile and cheers of support from the audience."Dancing with daddy makes her feel like she's on top of the world," Carey, of Dallas, Georgia, tells TODAY Parents. We're pretty sure the feeling is mutual.This isn't the first time McKenzie has wowed the crowd. She has competed in over 100 pageants and has performed the two-step, hip hop, the waltz and several other dances with her dad (who, while an enthusiastic partner, is clearly not a trained dancer).Read more at