Haslam favors cooling off period in domestic cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A high-profile domestic violence case in Nashville has led to talk of more restrictions for defendants in such cases.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1pFukNs) reports Gov. Bill Haslam said on Monday that he would support making a 12-hour "cooling off" period mandatory after someone has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The statement comes in the midst of a controversy over a Nashville case involving a prominent contractor who was released from jail a few hours after his arrest on a domestic violence charge. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend a second time shortly after being released.

Lawmakers in Middle Tennessee have said they plan to introduce a bill next year that would require people arrested on domestic violence charges to remain incarcerated for at least 12 hours.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

