Fear of firing: Many parents worry about effect of family on work



Under such a system, he said, “We talk about the work. We talk about the execution of projects. We don’t talk about what you’re doing when you’re not here because that’s not really relevant to the work.”

Instead, he said, employers can give all employees the same level of flexibility, and don’t have to judge whether a sick child is more deserving a work-at-home day than a sick dog, or time off to run a marathon is more valuable than time off to watch a child’s school play.