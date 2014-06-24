Peyton Manning will be Athens Chamber 2015 speaker - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Peyton Manning will be Athens Chamber 2015 speaker

CHATTANOOGA, TN
Former University of Tennessee football player and Denver Broncos Quarterback Peyton Manning  will be the Athens Chamber of Commerce 2015 speaker for the 9th Annual Benefit Dinner.

The dinner will be Saturday, June 27, 2015 at McMinn County High School.  Tickets will go on sale September 2, 2014.

Various levels of sponsorships will include a VIP reception with Peyton Manning and a picture with him as well as multiple forms of advertising.  

Anyone interested can call Rob Preston at 423-745-0334 or email rob@athenschamber.org.

Previous speakers for the event include Steve Spurrier, Bruce Pearl, Pete Rose, Kirk Cameron, Lou Ferrigno, Nick Saban and Herschel Walker.  

Proceeds from the dinner are used to benefit the community of Athens.
