Chicken Salad Chick to open second local restaurant

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Three months after entering the Chattanooga market with a downtown restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick will open another location in July in East Brainerd.

Josh Patton, the 26-year-old restaurateur who opened the first Chicken Salad Chick franchise location in the Miller Building in downtown Chattanooga in April, will add a second location at 1820 Gunbarrel Road, scheduled to open July 22.

Patton said he wanted to be near Hamilton Place Mall for his second site.

“Chattanooga is in for a real treat," he said.

