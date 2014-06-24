Chicken Salad Chick to open second local restaurant

Three months after entering the Chattanooga market with a downtown restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick will open another location in July in East Brainerd.Josh Patton, the 26-year-old restaurateur who opened the first Chicken Salad Chick franchise location in the Miller Building in downtown Chattanooga in April, will add a second location at 1820 Gunbarrel Road, scheduled to open July 22.Patton said he wanted to be near Hamilton Place Mall for his second site.“Chattanooga is in for a real treat," he said.Read more from our partners at the