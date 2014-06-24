Tennessee's first case of West Nile virus confirmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a Shelby County man is Tennessee's first case of West Nile virus this year.

The county health department and the Tennessee Department of Health disclosed Tuesday that a 46-year-old man in Memphis has contracted the mosquito-borne illness.

Last year, 24 people contracted West Nile virus in Tennessee, nine of those in Shelby County. Officials say three cases resulted in death.

The health department in Shelby County has been conducting truck-mounted sprayings of insecticides in specific ZIP codes. Truck-mounted spraying kills adult mosquitoes currently flying at the time the insecticide is released.

Health officials say eliminating the potential for standing water to accumulate around homes and businesses is one of the most effective ways to help reduce mosquitoes.

