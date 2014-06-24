TN sex offender arrested after moving to AL

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a violent sex offender from Tennessee has been arrested in Marshall County.

WHNT-TV (http://bit.ly/1qtbSae ) reports officials from the Albertville police department and the Marshall County Sheriff's office say Jeffery Scott Hosch Sr. moved into the area but didn't notify authorities in Tennessee or Alabama. He was arrested over the weekend.

Hosch is facing several charges including violation of travel restrictions, residing in a prohibited location, being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and eluding police. He's being held without bond in the Marshall County jail and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

Albertville is about 45 miles southeast of Huntsville.

