Girl fakes period, mom gets revenge with fake "first moon party" in new ad

It's the funniest (and oddest) tampon subscription service commercial you'll see all day. Hello Flo, a startup which delivers customers monthly care packages of "ladies' days" products, launched an amazing ad this week that has the Internet cramped with laughs and cringes.Racking in over 5 million views in two days, the ad tells the story of a tween fixated on getting her period to catch up with her friends who've already gotten theirs. She paints a patch with red nail polish on a feminine pad and tries to swagger it off on social media , and to her mom, as the real McCoy, complete with eye-rolling.Duping mom is one thing, but taking 'tude? No way. So this mom takes it to the next level, throwing her daughter a "First Moon Party," complete with menstrual-themed party games. There's even a "vagician."

The ad is a worthy sequel to the company's breakout ad last summer, "Camp Gyno."