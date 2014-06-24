UPDATE: 4-year-old hit by a car and killed in Chattooga Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 4-year-old hit by a car and killed in Chattooga Co.

By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
SUMMERVILLE, GA (WRCB) -
UPDATE: A north Georgia community is reeling after a four-year-old girl is struck and killed while trying to cross the street. 

Neighbors tell us Alexis Evans, 4, of Trion, was at her grandparent’s house when she was trying to cross the street with her brother before Monday’s crash.

Georgia State Patrol say the driver left the scene, but was located a short time later. 

The heavily traveled road is one drivers take into downtown Summerville. 

Neighbors say speed has been a problem for years and that they’ve complained to the Chattooga County Commissioner’s Office about it in the past. 

With so many kids that live and play up and down Orchard Hill Road, parents fear more lives could be lost like the one last night. 

“We've asked, we've begged to get patrolmen out here, hide out, hide out and see what they're doing. Or put signs up, children at play or speed bumps, something,” Kandia Elrod said. 

We put calls into the Chattooga County Commissioner’s Office, but our calls have gone unreturned. 

Neighbors plan on starting a petition Wednesday to ask the county for the speed to be lowered. 

GSP is still investigating this crash.
PREVIOUS STORY: Officials are investigating after a child was hit by a car and killed in Chattooga County Monday.

Georgia State Patrol says Alexis Evans, 4, of Trion was hit by a car when she walked into the road on Orchard Hill Road Monday. 

The vehicle left the scene but was located a short time later. 

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on this story.
