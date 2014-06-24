TN mother, boyfriend get 20 years for pimping her teen daughter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN mother, boyfriend get 20 years for pimping her teen daughter

By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
TULLAHOMA, TN (Times Free Press) - A Tullahoma, TN, mother accused in 2013 of pimping her teenage daughter to men in exchange for drugs has been sentenced along with her boyfriend to 20 years in prison.

Kimberly Michelle Breeden, 35, and Alvin Avery Overman, 40, both of Tullahoma, each pleaded guilty in Coffee County Circuit Court last Wednesday to seven counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and seven counts of incest, according to 14th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Jason Ponder. The pleas were entered before Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson.

There also were other counts of statutory rape against both Breeden and Overman that figured into sentencing, Ponder said Monday. The pair will remain free on bond until they turn themselves over to authorities July 9 to begin serving their sentences.

