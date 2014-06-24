Governor's Environmental Stewardship award recognizes four local organizations

The Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards held Monday in Nashville commended four area businesses.



The awards recognize voluntary actions that improve or protect the environment and natural resources with projects.

In its 28th year, this year's awards program covered nine categories that include Building Green; Clean Air, Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Land Use; and Materials Management.

"Recognizing these innovative efforts that help conserve and protect our natural resources is important in keeping our communities strong and economically viable," said Gov. Bill Haslam in a released statement.



The winners included:



The Crash Pad and The Flying Squirrel in Chattanooga - "Excellence in Building Green" - The businesses received the award in part due their collaboration of reconstructing a roadway in front of the businesses. The road was built on a three-feet deep gravel bed to hold the first inch of rain and then brick pavers were placed on top to allow water drain down into the ground.



Cormetech, Inc. in Cleveland - "Excellence in Material Management" - The manufacturing facility produces high volumes of catalyst for coal fired power plants. Last year, the facility redirected 27 tons of catalyst waste earmarked for landfills and found a way to feed it back into the manufacturing process.



Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Chattanooga - "Pursuit of Excellence Recognition" - The airport continues to make improvements including at 2.1 megawatt solar farm which generates the equivalent of 85 percent of the airport's energy consumption. The airport is also the first aviation facility in the world to receive LEED Platinum certification, according to a news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

