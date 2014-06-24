Showers, storms, and "cooler" temps

Good Tuesday! More showers and storms coming back today, but at least it won't be as hot.Showers and scattered storms develop today in advance of an approaching cold front and an upper atmospheric disturbance. With much less sunshine than the past several days expect highs to only reach the middle 80s in the city. Showers and storms continue from time to time tonight with lows in the upper 60s.Wednesday brings some additional showers and storms but in fewer neighborhoods across the Tennessee Valley as today as the front moves to our southeast. Look for highs in the upper 80s.Scattered showers and storms are possible from Thursday through the weekend as we return to a more summer-like weather pattern with highs back into the low 90's and lows near 70°. The majority of the storms will pop up in the afternoons and fade during the evenings. Early next week sees little change with highs in the lower 90s Monday along with isolated showers and storms.Download thefor the latest. - Nick Austin