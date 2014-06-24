71 arrested, 11 recovered from prostitution in GA

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say 71 people were arrested and 11 juveniles were rescued from prostitution in Georgia as part of a national undercover child sex trafficking sting.

Officials in the FBI's Atlanta field office say they along with authorities in Macon, Augusta and Savannah participated in the weeklong sting operation, which resulted in arrests on charges including pimping, prostitution and solicitation.

Authorities say arrests ranged from 18-year-old women charged with prostitution to a 51-year-old metro Atlanta man who's charged with attempted child molestation and enticement.

Investigators say the suspects who were arrested in Georgia were also from South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and New York.

