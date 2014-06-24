Singing zoo visitor hops barrier to feed lions cookies

(WMC) - Visitors contacted Memphis Zoo security when a woman jumped the barrier into the lions' enclosure to feed them cookies.

"Last week she was noticed by our security staff throwing objects into the lion exhibit; at that time she was asked to leave the zoo," Memphis Zoo spokesperson Abbey Dane said.

Her second incident, hopping the fence and then singing to the animals, was this woman's second incident. After the barrier, the only thing that separates a patron from the lions is wire."[She was singing] some song that was telling how much she missed them. It was bizarre," witness Michelle Beasley. "I've never seen someone singing to a lion. It was really loud."