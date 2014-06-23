McMinn County woman faces charges for DUI with children in car Posted: Monday, June 23, 2014 11:04 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 23, 2014 11:14 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A woman with two young children in her car was arrested for DUI in McMinn County.



Twenty-seven-year old Cortney Cassady was pulled over for speeding, last week.

The Calhoun police officer called her actions very suspicious saying she was "hanging her body out the driver window and talking very loud." as he wrote her ticket.

According to a report, Cassady performed poorly on a field sobriety test, admitted to smoking marijuana, and had a joint in her purse.

Xanax and hydrocodone were found in her car.

Cassady's 8 and 2-year-olds were in the back seat. She's facing a number of charges.



