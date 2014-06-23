Athens dog grooming business broken into

Athens Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a business and made off with a large sum of cash.

The burglary happened last Wednesday morning in the 2-hundred block of East Washington Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene they found a large hole in the glass paneling on the front door. The owner of "Happy Hounds" grooming says the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police were able to collect dry blood on the broken glass as evidence.No suspects have been named.