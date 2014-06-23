Teen killed in single vehicle accident in Bradley County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen killed in single vehicle accident in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The 16 year-old who died in single car accident in Bradley County Monday was trying to evade police.  A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol only states the teen was fleeing from Bradley County deputies.  It does not state a reason why the teen was being pursued. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

__________________________________________

A sixteen-year-old is dead following an accident on Michigan Avenue Road in Bradley County.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday.   The teen was driving his 2013 Honda south on Michigan Avenue when he crossed over the center line, went into a ditch and hit a telephone pole before coming to a stop.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the victim was wearing his seatbelt and that drugs may have been involved.






