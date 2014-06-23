Crossville woman facing first-degree murder charge in TBI case

CROSSVILLE

–

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Crossville woman in connection to the murder of her estranged boyfriend.

The TBI reports that a neighbor reported a shooting at the home of Stephanie Cole early Friday morning around 4:45. When Cumberland County deputies arrived they found Tammaro's body and held Cole at the scene. Officials discovered that Tammaro recently moved out after living with Cole at her Ackia Drive address for several years. The couple was reportedly attempting to reconcile.



Cole is charged with one count of First Degree Murder. She is being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail.