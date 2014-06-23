Forever Family: Michaela - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forever Family: Michaela

Michaela says she a typical teenager and likes cheerleading and soccer.

Another sign Michaela is is typical teenager is her skill at taking a selfie.  

she's fun and is described as smart and a real go-getter.  She's taking the tough knocks in stride and those who know her best say Michaela is wonderful and caring and has great potential.  She works hard and does well in school, wanting to be a forensic scientist when she grows up.


While Michaela has a plan, she doesn't have a family to help her navigate the storms.  A forever family is so important and never too late.  She wants a family to listen to her, love her and hug her when she needs it.


