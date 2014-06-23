GA drivers can save time by going online to renew their licenses

Do you hate waiting in line to get your license renewed?



The Georgia Department of Driver Services says it's trying to save customers time by encouraging more online transactions. A new law that takes effect July 1st will allow drivers to use their online receipt from the department as proof of valid driving privileges until they receive their permanent license in the mail.



Georgia drivers can complete a renewal or replacement transaction online. The receipt can be printed out and presented for anything that requires a driver's license, for a period of 45 days.