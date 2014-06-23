Chattanooga residents with past due sewer bills will soon be wit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga residents with past due sewer bills will soon be without water

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - If you live in Chattanooga and have an overdue sewer bill, you could be without water starting Tuesday.

Interruption will begin for commercial and residential locations with overdue sewer bills over one-thousand dollars.

Interruption for those with overdue bills less than one-thousand dollars will begin July 7th.
The city is encouraging property owners to call and establish a payment plan, to avoid having their water cut off.



