UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Collegedale man

COLLEGEDALE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A Collegedale man missing since June 15th has been located.  Collegedale Police say 59-year-old Edwin Harris has been found. No other information has been released at this time.

______________________________________________

Collegedale Police has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Edwin Harris.

Harris is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes.  He is 6' 07" and around 205lbs.  He is a diabetic who does not takemedication and also has a history of depression. 

He was last seen by his mother on June 15, 2014 when he borrowed her car.  A friend told police that Edwin said he was heading to Memphis to listen to music and would return on the 17th or 18th.  The car is a 1993 red Toyota Corolla with a TN tag, 199RQX.


He was reported missing Saturday, June 21, 2014.


If anyone sees Mr. Harris, please call Collegedale Police (423) 468-1873

