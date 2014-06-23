Tennessee continues talks with VW on SUV line

NASHVILLE -- Governor Bill Haslam said Monday his administration is having "very productive conversations" with Volkswagen about a new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga plant, but that "it would be very premature to say we have a deal." The governor's comments to reporters came in response to reports last week in a German newspaper saying the German auto manufacturer was nearing a decision to pick its Chattanooga plant over its factory in Pubela, Mexico.

