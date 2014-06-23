Martial arts instructor captures Bradley County fugitive Posted: Monday, June 23, 2014 4:54 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 23, 2014 5:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Bradley County man is being hailed a hero after helping capture a fugitive on the run. The take down happened Sunday night, not even 200 yards from a police command post at a home on Howard Road.



Mark Howard says he saw David Goode's picture all over the news and knew he was loose in his neighborhood. He says that is why when Goode knocked on his door, Howard, a martial arts instructor, was ready to take action.



"As I opened the door, I pulled it out. I said, 'freeze!'"



Mark Howard was armed and ready when 29-year-old David Goode knocked on his door. Goode was on the run from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on aggravated assault charges.



"He said, 'Look, I've just got a knife on my side.' Well, that to me, is a threat," says Howard.



As Goode backed into the yard, he knew he would try to make a run for it, so Howard fired his gun.



"He was standing right here and you can see where my shot fired. I knew exactly where I was putting it," says Howard.



Goode thought he had been shot.



"A rock shot up and hit him on the leg and he jerks and he jumps down and starts screaming, 'You shot me! You shot me!' And I knew I didn't shoot him."



Howard says that is when his martial arts training kicked in.



"I told him, I said, 'Get up.' Now, at this point in time he knew that I was serious. He knew I wasn't playing around."



Howard ordered Goode up to his back porch.



"When he sat down, I said, 'Roll over.' My training. This is stuff that we go over and over and over. And so when he rolled over I said, 'Put your hands behind your back!' And he put his hand up and I grabbed the thumb and I grabbed the other thumb and when I did, I chicken-winged this arm, put this knee in the back of this bicep."



Howard says this is the first time in 18 years he has had to use his training outside the classroom.



When asked if Goode knocked on the wrong door, Howard answered, "No. He knocked on the right door. That's the way I look at it. If he knocked on the wrong door, someone would have been hurt."



He says he believes in second chances.



"I've got a totaled car and a scar on my hand from drinking and driving years ago. I can't go back and undo that. God spared my life. So now in the process of time, He's given me the opportunity to redirect people's lives and give them a reason to continue on," says Howard.



Howard's 76-year-old mother was inside the home and called 911 while he held Goode down on the porch. Goode was arrested and sits in the Bradley County jail on a more than $25,000 bond.

