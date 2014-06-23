Peyton Manning returns to East TN to help local children

WBIR ) Former UT quarterback Peyton Manning returned to Knoxville Monday to raise money that will help local children.On Monday, the Denver Broncos quarterback met with more than 200 golfers playing in the Peyton Manning Golf Classic at Fox Den Country Club in Farragut. The tournament benefits both East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Manning's PeyBack Foundation.

Children's Hospital said it uses the proceeds from the event to buy equipment for the Emergency Department. The PeyBack Foundation, established by Manning, provides programs that promote leadership and growth opportunities for at-risk youth. All the proceeds from this tournament will help children in Tennessee.



Read more of this story at WBIR.com.

