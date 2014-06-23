MICHELLE HERON

Michelle joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness news team in June of 2014.

Michelle anchors the 4:30am show for Eyewitness News Today and reports during the week.



She grew up moving around the world with her family while her father served in the U.S. Army. Clarksville, Tennessee became her home when her father retired from the military.



Michelle worked as an anchor and reporter at WKAG-TV in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and as an associate producer at WZTV-Fox17 in Nashville, Tennessee before joining WYMT-TV in Hazard, Kentucky as a morning show anchor and reporter.



She is happy to be back in Tennessee and part of the Channel 3 Eyewitness news team.



Have a story idea? Shoot her an e-mail at mheron@wrcbtv.com.



You can also follow her on Twitter: @MichelleWRCB .