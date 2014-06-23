UPDATE: Police: Missing Riverdale children found in Indiana

as "an interruption of custody."

The parents went to pick up the children on Saturday, but then failed to return them. When the grandmother went to pick up the kids, they were nowhere to be found.

Authorities say four children reported missing from Riverdale, Ga., have been found in Indiana.According to the Riverdale Police Department, 6-year-old Anthony Delaney, 4-year-old Zymeer Delaney, 3-year-old Jeramiah Leavell and 2-year-old Osiyrus Leavell were reported missing on Monday.Riverdale Chief of Police Samuel Patterson said the children were believed to be with their mother, Sasha Kiear Delaney, and their father. A grandmother of the children has custody of them as their parents allegedly have an extensive history with DFCS, police said. The incident was describedThe kids were found on Monday afternoon at a grandparent's home in Indiana with their parents. Police are questioning their parents. The children were said to be okay.

Riverdale police issued an arrest warrant for the parents.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, 6-year-old Anthony Delaney, 4-year-old Zymeer Delaney, 3-year-old Jeramiah Leavell and 2-year-old Osiyrus Leavell were last seen around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Mayo Drive in Riverdale.

Descriptions:

B/M, 3 years old, 3 feet 4 inches tall, 53 pounds, birth mark on right side, LSW blue short set with orange and white stripes and brown closed toe sandals.

-- B/M, 2 years old, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 45 lbs, birth mark on left side of stomach, LSW blue and grey Avenger's Outift .

All children were last seen on 06-23-2014 at 10:30 a.m. at 6819 Mayo Drive Riverdale, Georgia. Unknown method of transportation at this time. They may be traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee. If you have information on the children's whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5437.

