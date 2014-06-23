Police investigate bodies found in East Ridge home

East Ridge Police are investigating after two deaths that were discovered Monday.



The bodies of Cynthia Luedkebriant and John Frost were found inside a home on Ealy Road, near East Ridge Elementary School.Cpl. Robbie Wade tells Channel 3 they don't know how long the bodies had been there before being discovered, it is being called a death investigation.Neighbors had become worried after noticing the residents' mail piling up. Both bodies have been sent to the Hamilton County medical examiner's office.