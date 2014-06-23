Police investigate bodies found in East Ridge home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate bodies found in East Ridge home

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge Police are investigating after two deaths that were discovered Monday.

The bodies of Cynthia Luedkebriant and John Frost were found inside a home on Ealy Road, near East Ridge Elementary School.

Cpl. Robbie Wade tells Channel 3 they don't know how long the bodies had been there before being discovered, it is being called a death investigation.

Neighbors had become worried after noticing the residents' mail piling up.   Both bodies have been sent to the Hamilton County medical examiner's office.


