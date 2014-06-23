UPDATE: Audit shows no additional funds stolen in theft from Bessie Smith Cultural Center

UPDATE: The Board of Directors for the Bessie Smith Cultural Center say they are reviewing practices and procedures for better accountability of finances surrounding The Bessie Smith Strut after the July 9th burglary of the center.



Chairman Jeffery Wilson says following an independent audit of the Strut, The Board of Directors feel there are no outstanding funds connected to the theft of an estimated $40,000 dollars, stolen the night after the annual block party.



Wilson says the initial estimate of $88,000 taken was erroneous, a figure based on an incorrect estimate of wristband sales.



But the independent audit conducted afterward found an unverified gap of $20,000 of reported income from the wristband vendor and BSCC management.



In light of the burglary and subsequent police investigation, Wilson says the incident highlights the need for the BSCC to provide better internal controls relating to the Strut. Some of the improvements the BSCC Board of Directors are reviewing includes greater cash handling training of volunteers, better procedures to track funds received, improved safety and security of the center and a working safe on site.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center sent out a release Tuesday saying the man charged with stealing roughly $60,000 from the Center was not an employee.



Torrey Hines was a contractor who provided custodial services and assisted the facility with special events.



The officials go on to say they are thrilled to have recovered a significant portion of the stolen money. And are implementing additional precautionary measures to assure that this does not happen again.



PREVIOUS STORY: Over $30,000 stolen from the Bessie Smith Cultural Center was returned today after the man behind the theft turned himself in.



35-year-old Torrey Lamar Hines was arrested Monday afternoon, being charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft over $50,000.



"Anytime someone is victimized or subject to a crime, it's offensive. In this case it was an organization that was trying to help our community and that offends us," said Fred Fletcher, Chattanooga Police Chief.



Chief Fletcher says that emotion was the driving factor in the Bessie Smith theft investigation as they searched for clues to help locate the suspect responsible.



Chief Fletcher says detectives worked hard to pin-point the right suspects, weeding through the real evidence and the fake that was left behind.



"There were a couple of things involved that made it clear they were arouse and trying to throw our investigation off," said Fletcher.



So investigators went back to the basics. "They used fingerprints and DNA to eliminate some suspects and to identify suspects," said Fletcher.



As investigators began to zero in on suspects, Fletcher says Hines cracked and turned himself in.



"When folks do the work Helbert's folks did and do an in-depth investigation, and they know we're going to come to a conclusion, that's when people turn themselves in," said Fletcher.



Fletcher says Hines worked with the Cultural Center.



"When crimes like this occur, it's often someone who knows where the money is," said Fletcher.



He says this theft was a learning experience that the whole city can grow from.



"Money is a very motivating factor and one of the things we are going to be doing moving forward is working with events like the Strut and other organizations on a protocol so these type of things don't happen again," said Fletcher.



Hines will appear in court on July 15th.



Chief Fletcher says they don't believe anyone else was involved in the theft.



They plan to continue the investigation to locate the remainder of the money stolen.



----------------------------------------

An arrest is made two weeks after $60,000 in cash went missing from the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.



Monday Torrey Lamar Hines turned himself in to the Chattanooga Police Department and confessed.



Hines will be charged with burglary, vandalism and theft of over $50,000.



The investigation continues.

