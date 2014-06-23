Is your name on a Coke bottle? Find out! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Is your name on a Coke bottle? Find out!

(WLWT) - An Ohio company has a connection to the new Coca-Cola Share a Coke campaign.

Innovative Labeling Solutions, located in Hamilton, helped come up with the custom Coke labels, which feature individual names.

Coke is hoping people will go hunting for a bottle with their name on it, or find a friend's name and share the Coke.

About 250 names, ranging from Aaron to Zach, are being printed onto custom Coke bottles.

It’s big project for the company.

“Coca-Cola is the No. 1 most recognized brand name in the world and they’ve asked us as a local company to help launch the biggest project they’ve ever done,” Preston Bowles, chief operating officer for ILS, said.

ILS works closely with Hewlett Packard on the newest digital printing technology, which made the company a great fit for the Coke campaign.

“Our role is, every single label that prints has a different name on it and the digital technology allows you to do that and we’re fortunate enough to be at the very leading edge of digital to be able to deliver this,” Bowles said.

ILS is working with six printers across the country to produce the labels and send them to different Coca Cola bottling facilities.

The custom labels are available only on individual 20-ounce bottles found in vending machines and in stores.

Read more at WLWT’s website.



