Child injured by flash-bang grenade making progress

Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting that there are promising signs that a child injured in a Habersham County drug raid is on the road to recovery.

The family of 19-month-old Bou Phonesavanh received prayers, hugs and support from the congregations of three Atlanta churches on Sunday.

"He's got a long way to go, but he is getting better, slowly getting better," said Bounkham Phonesavanh, the boy's father.

The boy suffered severe burns to his face and chest after deputies tossed a flash bang grenade into his playpen during a botch drug raid in Habersham County.

"He's moving, and he's started trying to try to talk, and we are able to hold him and sit him on our lap," said his father.

The family wasn't the target of the drug raid and say they're still surprised that they were somehow caught in the crossfire.

"We don't mess with drugs. We don't have anybody do drugs that comes around our house," Bounkham Phonesavanh said.

Federal and state officials have launched investigations into the drug raid.

Bou's family says the fact that the boy has survived at all feels like their prayers have already been answered.

"The prayers from everybody did work, including myself – I pray a lot," Bounkham Phonesavanh said.

