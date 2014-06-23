Child injured by flash-bang grenade making progress



The family wasn't the target of the drug raid and say they're still surprised that they were somehow caught in the crossfire.



"We don't mess with drugs. We don't have anybody do drugs that comes around our house," Bounkham Phonesavanh said.



Federal and state officials have launched investigations into the drug raid.



Bou's family says the fact that the boy has survived at all feels like their prayers have already been answered.





"He's moving, and he's started trying to try to talk, and we are able to hold him and sit him on our lap," said his father.