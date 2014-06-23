Being Prepared: Sustainable Preparedness Expo returns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Being Prepared: Sustainable Preparedness Expo returns

P5 Preparedness owner Seth Walker organizes items such as water filtration systems and ready-to-eat meals that will be available at the Sustainable Preparedness Expo. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press P5 Preparedness owner Seth Walker organizes items such as water filtration systems and ready-to-eat meals that will be available at the Sustainable Preparedness Expo. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Thanks largely to TV programs that show people weaponizing their vehicles and stockpiling food in amounts that would make a Costco warehouse groan in protest, there are many unflattering preconceptions about disaster preparedness.

The organizers of the Sustainable Preparedness Expo, however, hope to show folks that planning for survival after a long- or short-term calamity isn't about hunkering down in a bunker. It's about proper training, planning and learning to make smart -- often common-sense -- decisions ahead of time.

"When you are doing something out of fear, you aren't prone to making the wisest decisions in the world," says Nick Meissner, who started the Sustainable Preparedness Expo four years ago in Idaho alongside his wife and fellow preparedness advocate, Lisa.

"We're just really trying to help folks make common-sense changes in their life ... in such a way that, in 20 years, they won't have any regrets."

