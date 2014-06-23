Being Prepared: Sustainable Preparedness Expo returns

P5 Preparedness owner Seth Walker organizes items such as water filtration systems and ready-to-eat meals that will be available at the Sustainable Preparedness Expo. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press

Thanks largely to TV programs that show people weaponizing their vehicles and stockpiling food in amounts that would make a Costco warehouse groan in protest, there are many unflattering preconceptions about disaster preparedness.

The organizers of the Sustainable Preparedness Expo, however, hope to show folks that planning for survival after a long- or short-term calamity isn't about hunkering down in a bunker. It's about proper training, planning and learning to make smart -- often common-sense -- decisions ahead of time.

2014 Sustainable Preparedness Expo