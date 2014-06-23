Shaw to expand recycling, adding 70 new jobs Posted: Monday, June 23, 2014 10:15 AM EDT Updated: Monday, June 23, 2014 10:15 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Flooring giant Shaw Industries plans to expand their reclamation and recycling program, adding a new facility in Ringgold and adding 70 news jobs.



Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said in a news release Monday that the Evergreen Ringgold facility will create post-consumer recycled material that can be used in a broad range of applications.



“Shaw’s expansion is another testament to why Georgia is the No. 1 place for business,” said Deal. “This company has played a major role in establishing Georgia as a leader in the floor covering sector. Through its commitment to the use of more sustainable materials, I am confident that Shaw will continue to keep up with ever-changing demands through Georgia's top-ranked business climate.”



Georgia QuickStart, a workforce training program, will work with Shaw to help employees receive the proper training to support the company’s recycling efforts.



Evergreen Ringgold will be operational in 2015, and will be located in what was previously Shaw Plant 37 — a rug distribution center.



Shaw employs approximately 15,000 in its operations throughout Georgia.



