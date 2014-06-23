Teen shot this morning in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen shot this morning in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - An early morning shooting Monday sent a teenager to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga police say the victim, Kyle Worley, 19, was shot at his home when he confronted a person in his back yard.

Worley said that the suspect shot him in the right shoulder, and then fled on foot according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

He was treated and released from a nearby hospital after treatment and examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call (423) 698-2525.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.