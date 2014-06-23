Teen shot this morning in Chattanooga Posted: Monday, June 23, 2014 9:53 AM EDT Updated: Monday, June 23, 2014 10:11 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

An early morning shooting Monday sent a teenager to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Chattanooga police say the victim, Kyle Worley, 19, was shot at his home when he confronted a person in his back yard.



Worley said that the suspect shot him in the right shoulder, and then fled on foot according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.



He was treated and released from a nearby hospital after treatment and examination.



The investigation is ongoing.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call (423) 698-2525.

