Slightly cooler days ahead

This morning should be mostly sunny but southerly winds bring back the humidity, some clouds, and scattered storms this afternoon with highs still above normal in the lower 90s (normal is 89°). A few storms may still be around after dark this evening but they should fade by midnight with partly cloudy skies overnight and a muggy low around 70°.

Good Monday! Showers and storms return this week and temperatures cool off for just a few days.Tuesday through Thursday continue to be humid and additional cloud cover "cools" highs back into the 80s. Look for off-and-on periods of showers and storms with the extra moisture and a cold front approaching during this time frame. Lows at night remain warm in the upper 60s. We could use the rain--we're in a 5" deficit for the year.Friday brings scattered storms with highs getting back close to 90° and lows near 70°. Slightly drier air next weekend may keep storms more isolated with very warm highs in the lower 90s.Here's a link to heat safety tips. Please be careful out there!For Monday:8 AM ... Fair, 71Noon ... Partly Cloudy, 855 PM ... Storm Possible, 90