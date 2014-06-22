UPDATE: Manhunt ends In Bradley County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Manhunt ends In Bradley County


UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Department has captured suspect David Goode late Sunday night after a manhunt.

Goode has been charged with:
  • Capias - Failure to Appear
  • Violation of Probation
  • Failure to Appear
  • Theft over $1,000
  • Aggravated Assault - 2 counts

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Department is actively working a SWAT situation near Benton Pike.

Bob Gault, police department spokesperson, says the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is currently in the woods searching for David Jason Goode.

 According to police, Goode had an encounter with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that resulted in two counts of aggravated assault against Goode.

He reportedly showed up to a home on Benton Pike Sunday afternoon and fled before deputies arrived, prompting the search.

Police say he’s wearing a black sleeveless shirt and checkered pants.

They are urging residents in the area to be cautious. Goode may be armed and dangerous.

Stay with Channel 3 for the very latest.



