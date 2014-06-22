Edwards wins Toyota/Save Mart 350 Posted: Sunday, June 22, 2014 9:09 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2014 9:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - Carl Edwards snapped Hendrick Motorsports' five-race winning streak with his first career victory on a road course.



Edwards sailed past Marcos Ambrose on a restart with 25 laps remaining to win Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Edwards had never finished higher than third at Sonoma.



The win in a Ford for the Roush Fenway Racing driver ended a string of Hendrick victories that began with Jeff Gordon at Kansas on May 10. Hendrick drivers also won at Charlotte, Dover, Pocono and Michigan.



It's the second win of the season for Edwards and locks him into the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.



Chevrolet drivers took the next six spots. Gordon was second, followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard, Kasey Kahne and Jimmie Johnson.