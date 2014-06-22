St. Jude Dream Home Giveway List of Winners - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

St. Jude Dream Home Giveway List of Winners

Prize DescriptionFirst NameLast NameCityState
A luxurious getaway to Orlando, Florida, valued to $2,500, courtesy of Quinn’s Vacation Homes.JohnMasonChattanoogaTN
Groceries for one year at Publix, valued at $5,000, courtesy of the Miller Family Foundation.NellieMcClendonChattanoogaTN
Talo® SmartTouch® kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo® Jim  SmithJasperTN
$1,000 gift card courtesy of Shaw FloorsWilliam WayneWaldropRinggoldGA
Artist-autographed-acoustic guitar, courtesy of WUSY-FM US-101RebeccaMizeHixsonTN
$1,000 Best Buy gift card, courtesy of Pediatric Dentristry of Cleveland and OoltewahNancyMcDanielTurtletownTN
$1,000 gift certificate towards purchase of custom window coverings, courtesy of The Blind LadyGaryMcDougalSoddy DaisyTN
$1,000 lawn and garden gift certificate, courtesy of The Barn NurseryJohnCearleyCopperhillTN
Salon products and spa services, courtesy of A Better You Day SpaDonaldRobertsonChattanoogaTN
$1,000 shopping spree at Lisa’s Gold & Diamonds MatthewLeaSoddy DaisyTN
Two-24-person skyboxes with first pitch for the 2015 season, courtesy of the Chattanooga LookoutsRobertDeanOoltewahTN
$1,000 shopping spree at myribbongift.com, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties RobertBrooksChattanoogaTN
Photography session and two 16" x 20" fine-art canvases, courtesy of Soli PhotographyJennifer HitchClevelandTN
$1,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of AirSystems UnlimitedJanaLongHixsonTN
One-year family membership at The Sports BarnLarrySmithWinchester TN
Golf outing for 16 players, courtesy of WindStone Golf ClubDiannaGriggsBartlettTN
2014 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream HomeJodieWestwoodClevelandTN
