Shoppers pack Frederick Lupton II estate sale in Chattanooga

Over a lifetime, memories and possessions accumulate — but when it's your time to go, it doesn't go with you.At the estate sale of the longtime home of Frederick Lupton II -- a local electrical engineer, businessman, Presbyterian minister and philanthropist who passed away Dec. 30 at age 81 -- the 5,600 square foot, one-story home with an expansive basement was packed with this accumulation, as well as with shoppers looking for unique treasures."We just spread out and put shelves in every room and just spread it all out, because when you get a thousand people in here, it's hard to fit everybody," said Jo Welch of Welch's Antiques & Estates.The home at 2562 Crestwood Drive took about a week to set up for the sale. By Saturday afternoon, a large portion of Lupton's massive tool collection, as well as many antiques, had been sold to the thousands of people who had come through the home so far, Welch said.

