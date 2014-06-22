Smokies blank Lookouts 4-0 Posted: Sunday, June 22, 2014 4:57 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2014 5:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Chattanooga Lookouts

Sunday's afternoon matinee in Kodak, Tennessee saw the Chattanooga Lookouts get blanked by the homestanding Tennessee Smokies 4-0.

The Smokies P.J. Francescon got the win, improving his record to 8-4 with a 3.26 ERA.

Chattanooga's Garrett Gould got tagged for his sixth loss of the year against one victory.

The Lookouts were limited to 7 hits, Tennessee powering two run efforts in both the sixth and seventh innings for the win with an economical 8 hits.

The series wraps up tomorrow night before Chattanooga comes home for a ten game homestand with Pensacola and Birmingham.

The Lookouts are now 1-3 in the Southern League's second half.

