Harmon and Biffle Win June TVBC Tournament on Guntersville

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their eighth tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Guntersville out of

Jackson City Park

boat ramp.





The team of Brad Harmon and John Biffle walked away with first place prize and $608. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 26.81 pounds to take the win. They also received the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.



Taking second place and $304 was the duo of Wes Jones and Joel Wood with total of 22.12 pounds.

Finishing in third and taking home $152 was the father and son team of Jeff and Jacob with a total weight of 20.35 pounds. Jeff and Jacob also won big fish of the tournament and $190 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.17 pounds .





"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," TVBC President Brad Harmon says, "I would like to thank Tow Boat Us / Southern Marine, Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Domino's Pizza, Headrick's Body Shop, Rivermont Electric, Miller Ind, Choo-Choo Lures, and Yank-um Custom Tackle & Rods for their help and support."



The next regular season tournament will be held on Chickamauga Lake at Holly Circle boat ramp on July 19th 2014.



Full results:



