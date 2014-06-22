Harmon and Biffle Win June TVBC Tournament on Guntersville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Harmon and Biffle Win June TVBC Tournament on Guntersville

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
First Place Wnners - Brad Harmon and John Biffle First Place Wnners - Brad Harmon and John Biffle
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their eighth tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Guntersville out of Jackson City Park boat ramp.

The team of Brad Harmon and John Biffle walked away with first place prize and $608. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 26.81 pounds to take the win. They also received the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

Taking second place and $304 was the duo of Wes Jones and Joel Wood with total of 22.12 pounds.

Finishing in third and taking home $152 was the father and son team of Jeff and Jacob with a total weight of 20.35 pounds. Jeff and Jacob also won big fish of the tournament and $190 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.17 pounds.


"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," TVBC President Brad Harmon says, "I would like to thank Tow Boat Us / Southern Marine, Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Domino's Pizza, Headrick's Body Shop, Rivermont Electric, Miller Ind, Choo-Choo Lures, and Yank-um Custom Tackle & Rods for their help and support."

The next regular season tournament will be held on Chickamauga Lake at Holly Circle boat ramp on July 19th 2014.

Full results:
1st: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 26.81 # ($608.00) 100
- Highest Finishing Tow Boat Us members $100.00

2nd: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 22.12 # ($304.00) 99

3rd: Jeff Todd / Jacob Todd - 20.35 # ($152.00) 98+3=101

4th: Chris Talley / Derek Blivens - 18.18 # - 97
5th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 17.59 # - 96
6th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blivens - 17.17 # - 95
7th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thornbury - 16.76 # - 94
8th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 15.83 # - 93
9th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 13.71 # - 92
10th: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 12.07 # - 91
11th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 11.99 # - 90
12th: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - 11.29 # - 89
13th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 10.53 # - 88
14th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 10.19 # - 87
15th: Paul Johnson / Robert (Roho) McDougal - 2.29 # - 86
------: Craig Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - DNW - 25
------: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - DNW - 25
------: David Baskette / Scott White - DNW - 25
------: Chris Asher / Kirk Grammer - DNW – 25

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com

