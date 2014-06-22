Day of 'cool fun' planned for Chattanooga's first Man Xpo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Day of 'cool fun' planned for Chattanooga's first Man Xpo

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst, will highlight Chattanooga's first Man Xpo on Saturday at Finley Stadium.

Herbstreit said on "Press Row" on ESPN 105.1 FM last week that he was excited to make the trip to Chattanooga for the event -- he said he was planning on bringing his three sons, too -- and was looking forward to "the fishing exhibitions."

While Herbstreit, who makes his living breaking down the best of college football on Saturdays in the fall, is looking forward to the fishing events, that's far from the only activity planned for guys at the event, presented by the Times Free Press and sponsored by Dr Pepper.

"It promises to be a great day to come out and make some memories with dad or just some buddies," Chattanooga Publishing Company president Jason Taylor said. "There's truly something for all the men in your life."

