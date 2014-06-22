'Scorecards' rank Tennessee, Alabama worst for long-term care - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Scorecards' rank Tennessee, Alabama worst for long-term care

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Tennessee needs to improve its long-term care for seniors, and it needs to do it within the next 12 years, a new report indicates.

By that time, the oldest members of the baby boomer generation will be turning 80. And the ratio of potential family caregivers for each person 80 years old or older will have dropped from seven to only four.

As boomers age and family sizes dwindle, the AARP has sought to gauge the outlook of long-term care options state by state basis.

The AARP’s scorecard takes into account reams of state and federal data, measuring everything from affordability to quality of long-term care.

