UPDATE: Weekend crime spike leaves residents concerned



"Making public safety a priority, as embodied by the violence reduction initiative," said Chattanooga Police Chief Fletcher. PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are still looking for suspects involved in three separate shootings across Chattanooga that are keeping residents on their toes.



"This is normally a safe area," said David Long.



David Long says he lives on Standifer Gap, just across the street from the scene of a shooting that took place on Friday night.



"It's kind of worrisome, scares you," said Long.



Three shootings across Chattanooga in just 48 hours kept police on their toes over the weekend.



"They can't catch us off guard because we never know what's going to happen day to day and we try to be ready for any type of situation," said Sgt. Wayne Jefferson.



While the warmer temperatures have brought out many to enjoy the nice weather, Jefferson says it has no effect on the crime rate.



"I believe when someone has it in their mindset when people are going to do wrong, they're going to do wrong regardless of temp or other conditions," said Jefferson.



He says they don't know what's caused the recent spike in activity but hope the violence reduction initiative helps them stomp it out.



"It's a work in progress and we have been able to contact people in the area and they want their city back," said Jefferson.



Long says the recent activity is making him more alert.



"I'll be more aware of my surroundings,” said Long. "It's gonna make you be more cautious about people that you may not recognize if things look out of place, it will make you think twice."



Sgt. Jefferson says that's not a bad idea. "People should always be aware of their surroundings. I don't care if you're in the familiar area of your own neighborhood, you need to be aware,” said Jefferson.



So far no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.



Police are still investigating.







That goes with the new chief's main goal, who's officially on the job.